Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $136.00 on Friday. Omega Flex has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $144.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.94.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 19.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 1,140.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

