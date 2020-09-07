Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $136.00 on Friday. Omega Flex has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $144.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.94.
Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter.
About Omega Flex
Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.
