Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OSBC. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Old Second Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of Old Second Bancorp stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.46. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $33.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter worth $60,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $297,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $106,000. 71.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

