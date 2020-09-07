NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $547.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NVIDIA is benefiting from the coronavirus-induced work-from-home and learn-at-home wave. It is also benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, a surge in Hyperscale demand remains a tailwind for the company’s Data Center business. Expansion of NVIDIA GeForce NOW is expected to drive user base. Further, solid uptake of AI-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, collaboration with Daimler-owned Mercedes-Benz is expected to further strengthen NVIDIA’s presence in the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space. The stock has outperformed industry over the past year. However, management expects COVID-19 pandemic to negatively impact near-term revenues by $100 million. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern.”

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NVDA. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Nomura raised their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $585.00 price target (up from $528.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $415.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $495.97.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $504.90 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $459.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.52 billion, a PE ratio of 92.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 13,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $4,809,110.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,514,251.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total value of $2,686,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 361,722 shares of company stock valued at $157,249,535. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 94 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 256.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

