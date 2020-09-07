NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives $15.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the second quarter valued at $22,485,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 263.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,812,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,554,000 after buying an additional 1,313,108 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth $8,787,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,724,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,303,000 after buying an additional 977,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 58.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,436,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after buying an additional 894,700 shares during the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.62. 532,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $30.06.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.67 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.76%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

