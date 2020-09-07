NuShares (NSR) One Day Volume Hits $999.00

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. NuShares has a market capitalization of $991,336.92 and $999.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, NuShares has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00023203 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005733 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.