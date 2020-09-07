Numeraire (NMR) Trading 31.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a market cap of $110.32 million and $4.35 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for approximately $37.04 or 0.00363393 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00045191 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.84 or 0.05129596 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002426 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00034787 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00052752 BTC.

Numeraire (NMR) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,979,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,978,602 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

