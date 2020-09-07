Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $88.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novavax currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.44.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $92.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -33.79 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.36 and its 200 day moving average is $60.99. Novavax has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $189.40.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 944.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. Research analysts predict that Novavax will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 55,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $8,119,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $731,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mcmanus, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,700 shares of company stock worth $23,324,904. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Novavax by 26.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 58.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

