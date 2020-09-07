Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stake Lowered by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Novartis stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $86.68. 1,529,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,363. The stock has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.60.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

