Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOVA MEASURING develops, produces and markets monitoring and measurement systems for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. The company has pioneered the Integrated Metrology concept and is now expanding its activities by developing Integrated Monitoring and Process Control systems for CMP, CVD, Photolithography and Etch manufacturing processes. The company’s systems for CMP process control, delivering systems for CMP process control, delivering have measured more wafers than all other metrology companies combined. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NVMI. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.80.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.09. Nova Measuring Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.30 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 199,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 12.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.4% in the first quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 85,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 59.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

