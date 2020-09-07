Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Cabana LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 190,309.4% in the first quarter. Cabana LLC now owns 2,382,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,771 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,144,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,250,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,376.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 186,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after buying an additional 178,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,373,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,291,000 after buying an additional 174,720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.96. The stock had a trading volume of 382,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,471. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.75.

