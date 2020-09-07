Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Sells 8,720 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.7% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 183.4% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 32,443 shares in the last quarter. Paul John Balson grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 36,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of DVY stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.47. The company had a trading volume of 870,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,440. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average of $82.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.