Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Sells 443 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $28,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11,407.0% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,883,643 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 37.8% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.95. The company had a trading volume of 16,405,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,576,419. The company has a market capitalization of $135.65 billion, a PE ratio of -599.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.48. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,938,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 141,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $8,943,400.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 432,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,366,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,587 shares of company stock worth $11,782,297. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

