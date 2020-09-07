Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Sells 158 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 155.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,851,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,043,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854,416 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 834.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,514,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,080 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16,377.1% in the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,042,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $56,259,000.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $152.80. The company had a trading volume of 30,618,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,327,197. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.12. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

