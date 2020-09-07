Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,636 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.0% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 24.9% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,508 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,524,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,677,408 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $113,476,000 after buying an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $401,998.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,051.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 234,148 shares of company stock valued at $21,899,420. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $135.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.87.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,064,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,716,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.78 and a 200 day moving average of $86.53. The company has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $123.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

