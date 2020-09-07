Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 44,269 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 44,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.1% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 13,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.17. 6,785,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,518,639. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

