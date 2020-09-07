Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 743 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 238.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,248,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,906,451. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $238.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.89, a PEG ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

