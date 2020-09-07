Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 698 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255,064 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,023,000 after buying an additional 3,337,164 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,467,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,920,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,345,000 after buying an additional 1,053,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,810,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,047,000 after buying an additional 1,429,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.86 on Monday, reaching $177.25. The stock had a trading volume of 682,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,670. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.52. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

