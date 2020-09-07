Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 14.0% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its position in Waste Management by 0.9% in the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 98,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Waste Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 19.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Waste Management in the second quarter worth $2,289,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $33,664.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,728.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.21. 2,224,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,235. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $46.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $110.60 and a 200 day moving average of $105.69.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

WM has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

