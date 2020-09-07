Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,005 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter valued at about $4,353,000. Center Lake Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 14.4% in the second quarter. Center Lake Capital Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.3% in the second quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP now owns 8,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 625.2% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $66,950,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $15.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $491.94. 3,900,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,838,037. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a market capitalization of $235.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.90, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.17.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.08, for a total value of $2,180,400.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,568,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,411 shares of company stock worth $44,998,755 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

