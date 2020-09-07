Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.3% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $1,460,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 31,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $5,888,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $2,999,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

In related news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock remained flat at $$91.87 during trading on Monday. 9,444,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,277,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

