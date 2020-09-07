Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,154 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 100.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $191.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,624,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,892. The stock has a market cap of $129.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $197.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.80 and its 200 day moving average is $164.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,730,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,915,490. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

