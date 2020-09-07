Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.9% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 21,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,991,000. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,356,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,912,000.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $181.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,567,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,758,881. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

