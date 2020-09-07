Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in K. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 229.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 33.3% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

K traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,563,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.34. The company has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $6,881,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $518,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $41,064,625 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.