Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,119,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 991,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,383,000 after acquiring an additional 241,250 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,261,000 after acquiring an additional 153,614 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,611,000 after purchasing an additional 62,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 396,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $313.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,330,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,777. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $340.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $260.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

