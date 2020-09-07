Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 37.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 132,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 36,555 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,171,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,755,000 after acquiring an additional 186,457 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter.

LMBS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.76. 587,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,431. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.52 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st.

