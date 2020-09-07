Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $757,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,340,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $173.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,380,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,289,389. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $181.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

