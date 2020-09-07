Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises approximately 1.5% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 10.1% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 49,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Southern by 69.7% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 8,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 199,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 69.1% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 341.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 179,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 138,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SO. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.66.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $423,150 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,475,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,754. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.97. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.39. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

