Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.63 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.1% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $39,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NYSE:NSC traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.10. 1,357,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,914. The company has a fifty day moving average of $200.06 and a 200 day moving average of $176.76. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.64.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total transaction of $506,836.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.