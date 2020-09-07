Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 1.1% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 98.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $248.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,910,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

