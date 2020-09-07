Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,446 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GSK traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,770,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,595,894. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average of $40.51. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. On average, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.4914 dividend. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. AlphaValue upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

