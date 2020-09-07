Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 125.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967,185 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 511.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,465,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $858,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $283.58. 123,958,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,557,296. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.76. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $303.50.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

