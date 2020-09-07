Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $50.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,591.04. 2,608,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,878,693. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,733.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,082.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,545.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1,392.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,495.85, for a total transaction of $89,751.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,244.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

