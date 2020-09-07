Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,366.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $107.52. 1,872,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,799. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.55 and a fifty-two week high of $121.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.84.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

