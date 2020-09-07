Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Buys 7,332 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilshire Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilshire Associates Inc now owns 49,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 226,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,543,000 after acquiring an additional 36,791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.68. 2,209,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,525. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.44. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

