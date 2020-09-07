Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,740 Shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCG Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. CLS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MORT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.96. 75,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,981. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $25.94.

