Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,729 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 36.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at $2,586,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 10.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 189,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADM stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,156,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $28.92 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

In related news, Director Pierre Dufour bought 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $496,725.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $889,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,306,111.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

