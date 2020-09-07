Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,268 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, July 17th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $66.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.68.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.64. 829,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $67.62.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $460.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.07 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

