Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.0% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,940,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,402,000 after buying an additional 767,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,103,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,157,000 after buying an additional 89,333 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,384,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,718,000 after buying an additional 323,223 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,901,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,680,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,131,000 after buying an additional 221,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $129.10. 1,538,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,104. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.41 and a 200 day moving average of $117.00. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $134.24.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.