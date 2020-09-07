Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 2.2% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Pfizer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after buying an additional 24,950,461 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 347.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,556,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,748,000 after buying an additional 10,524,792 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 30.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,753,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,192,000 after buying an additional 9,624,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Pfizer by 65.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after buying an additional 8,798,233 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.36. 25,495,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,264,796. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $40.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $202.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.