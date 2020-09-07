Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 128.2% in the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 52.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.18. 5,129,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,662. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $151.20. The company has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.53.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

