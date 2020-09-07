Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 324 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632,848 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,822,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 867,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,130,000 after acquiring an additional 313,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,925,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,401,000 after acquiring an additional 289,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,540,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,503,000 after acquiring an additional 167,872 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.72. The stock had a trading volume of 674,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,224. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $67.57 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.75.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.