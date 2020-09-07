Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,724 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,038 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 1.3% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,694 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 22,773 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,374,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 45.6% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 131.0% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.73. The stock had a trading volume of 3,828,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,208. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.17. The company has a market capitalization of $157.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $220.84.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.48.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

