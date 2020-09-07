Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,217 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 1.3% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in 3M by 7.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 108,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 0.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 138,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 9.7% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1.1% in the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 28,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,910,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $165.77. 3,266,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.36. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $182.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

