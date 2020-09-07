Northstar Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,061 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 889.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

NYSE PM traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.15. 4,107,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average of $75.39.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.