Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research Corp (NASDAQ:ACTG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,028,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,000. Acacia Research accounts for 2.6% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. owned 2.09% of Acacia Research at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 112.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 50.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 88.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 19,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 14.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACTG shares. TheStreet raised Acacia Research from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Acacia Research from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

ACTG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 167,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,508. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. Acacia Research Corp has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 145.43%.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engage in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. It assists patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios; protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use; generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies; and enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies through the filing of patent infringement litigation.

