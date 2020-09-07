Northern Right Capital Management L.P. Has $6.73 Million Holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 330.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,869 shares during the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C makes up approximately 4.1% of Northern Right Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. owned 0.10% of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,638,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,313,000 after acquiring an additional 138,121 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 198,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 24,531 shares during the period. Sandell Asset Management Corp. bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,324,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,645,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

LSXMK stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.48. 582,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,466. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.24. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $51.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.