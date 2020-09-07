Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $49.50 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OSB. ValuEngine cut shares of Norbord from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Norbord from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norbord from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Norbord from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.57.

Get Norbord alerts:

OSB opened at $33.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. Norbord has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.59.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.76 million. Norbord had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norbord will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2251 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -243.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Norbord during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Norbord by 122.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Norbord during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Norbord during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Norbord by 387.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Norbord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norbord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.