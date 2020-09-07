Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Raised to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NKRKY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.91. 744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,758. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.82.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

