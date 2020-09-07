Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Niu Technologies from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

Shares of NIU opened at $19.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. Niu Technologies has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $25.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NIU. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after buying an additional 206,755 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $7,266,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 104.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the period. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

