Niobio Cash (NBR) Hits Market Capitalization of $15,196.99

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $15,196.99 and approximately $23.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 55.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

